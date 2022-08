Two-thirds of UK families could be in fuel poverty by January, research finds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Estimated 45m people will struggle to pay energy bills this winter with predicted rises in price capTwo-thirds of all UK households will be trapped in fuel poverty by January with planned government support leaving even middle-income households struggling to pay their bills, according to research.It shows 18 million families, the equivalent of 45 million people, will be left trying to make ends meet after further predicted rises in the energy price cap in October and January. Continue reading...