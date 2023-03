Two-thirds of UK women say childcare duties affected career progression

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

BCC says tackling barriers to work such as soaring childcare cost vital for a strong economy as well as equalityTwo-thirds of women with childcare responsibilities believe they have missed out on career progression as a direct result, business leaders have warned, amid growing pressure on the government to boost support for parents.Ahead of next week’s budget, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said tackling barriers to work posed by soaring childcare costs and a lack of support for elderly or disabled relatives was vital for equality and the economy. Continue reading...