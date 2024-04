Two workers dead at Newmont’s Cerro Negro mine in Argentina

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) confirmed on Wednesday that two members of its workforce died on Tuesday at its Cerro Negro mine in the Santa Cruz region of Argentina.Details regarding the cause of the death are currently under investigation. Both worked on the company’s technical services team. Mine activities have been suspended and Newmont said it will provide additional updates. Relevant authorities have been notified and a full investigation into the incident has begun.Relevant learnings from the investigation will be embedded into Newmont’s safety standards, the world’s biggest gold miner said, adding that the company’s thoughts are with the teammates’ families, friends and colleagues. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel