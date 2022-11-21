|
21.11.2022 19:11:29
Two-Year, Five-Year Note Auctions Attract Mixed Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Monday announced the results of this month's auctions of $42 billion worth of two-year notes and $43 billion worth of five-year notes.
The results revealed the two-year note auction attracted slightly above average demand, while the five-year note auction attracted slightly below average demand.
The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.505 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $42 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.460 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.
Meanwhile, the five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.974 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.
The Treasury also sold $43 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.192 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.
The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.
On Tuesday, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel tiefer -- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Anleger in den USA hielten sich zum Wochenstart zurück. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am ersten Handelstag dieser Woche mehrheitlich abwärts.