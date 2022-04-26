|
26.04.2022 19:08:32
Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's auction of $48 billion worth of two-year notes attracted above average demand.
The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.585 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.74.
Last month, the Treasury sold $50 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.365 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $49 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday and the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Indizes in Grün -- ATX schließt deutlich fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit kleinem Plus
Die Börsen in Fernost entwickeln sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte zu, während der deutsche Leitindex zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten pendelte.