|
27.12.2022 19:09:32
Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Tuesday that this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted above average demand.
The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.373 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $42 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.505 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel zurückhaltend. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich derweil kaum verändert. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.