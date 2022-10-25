|
Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Tuesday that this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted average demand.
The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.460 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.
Last month, the Treasury sold $43 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.290 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.
Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
