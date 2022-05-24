+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 19:16:37

Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $47 billion worth of two-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.519 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.

The Treasury sold $48 billion worth of two-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.585 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.74.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $48 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday and the results of this month's auction of $42 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch stabil, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. Mehrheitlich stärker präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen