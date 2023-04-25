|
Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.
The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.969 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.68.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $42 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.954 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
