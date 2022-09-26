|
26.09.2022 19:09:02
Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of two-year notes on Monday, revealing the sale attracted modestly below average demand.
The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.290 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.307 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.
Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $44 billion worth of five-year notes and $36 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVersuch einer Bodenbildung: US-Anleger schicken Dow & Co. abwärts -- ATX letztlich unter der Nulllinie -- DAX zu Handelsschluss tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag niedriger
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen. Der DAX notierte in einem volatilen Handel letztlich im Minus. Die Wall Street tendierte am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in schwacher Verfassung.