TWO39WORK Kicks Off The Year With Their One Year Anniversary

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, January 31, TWO39WORK will celebrate its one year anniversary in typical TWO39 fashion, by having it centered around the community. This celebration invites anyone from the public that RSVPs to check out the space free for one entire business day.

TWO39WORK is known as the place to go for those seeking a quiet place to work, or a place to collaborate with other entrepreneurs. Over the past year, the workspace has successfully held over 110 technology and entrepreneurship-focused events, with over 15 of them being member-only. While doing so, it has grown its member base into the hundreds - and climbing each month.

With a goal of connecting the community, TWO39WORK has promoted numerous non-profit activities, including 1,000 Cans Food Drive where over one thousand cans of food were collected and donated to SWFL community members, donating gifts to the Golisano Toy Drive for children and families during the holiday season and holding a pet drive for the local SWFL shelters. Some of the member-only events include Friendsgiving Potluck, V-Day Breakfast and a spooky Halloween party!

Community Manager, Jessica Doan, says "We love giving back to the community, and what better way to promote all the amazing things we're doing, than to give the community free workspace on our one-year anniversary? We'll have food, drinks, games, and of course, a quiet workspace for those that need a place to take calls or get work done."

The shared workspace has grown significantly over the past year, proving to be home of many successful startups. It has also picked up many sponsors along the way, such as Merrill Lynch Bank of America and Florida Funders. "Our sponsors are super amazing organizations that value the impact we're making on the community. It's a way for them to also be a part of the impact. We greatly appreciate their amazing support" says Alex Allen, Partner at TWO39 Group. "We also have so many partners that help contribute to the ecosystem and community we've built, including the Southwest Florida Regional Technology Partnership, Fusion Pointe, Second Muse, and SWFL Coders. The more members, partners and sponsors we attract, the more opportunity we see as a broader organization through TWO39 Group. TWO39WORK is a conduit for our other endeavors and investments, including TWO39 Fitness and two others that will be announced soon."

For anyone interested in the food, drinks, games and workspace that TWO39WORK is offering free for their One Year Anniversary on Friday, January 31st, they can RSVP HERE.

SOURCE TWO39WORK