|
22.12.2022 06:24:47
TX Group and its daughter company Goldbach Group to acquire Clear Channel Switzerland
|
TX Group / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
Goldbach Group is already active in the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising business through its majority stake in Neo Advertising (52.3 percent). The acquisition of Clear Channel Switzerland will expand the Out-of-Home business into a substantial cornerstone in terms of sales and earnings. An agreement has been reached with the minority shareholders of Neo Advertising to merge the company with Clear Channel Switzerland and to buy out their shares at a later date.
The expansion of the Out-of-Home business follows TX Group's strategy. On a historical basis, the combined sales volume of Neo Advertising and Clear Channel Switzerland reaches over CHF 100 million. The purchase price amounts to CHF 86 million (enterprise value without cash or liabilities). The transaction is subject to clearance by the Swiss Competition Commission.
Pietro Supino, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TX Group: "The acquisition of Clear Channel Switzerland is a good enhancement to the strategically important Out-of-Home advertising business. We see further profitable growth potential in the segment."
Michi Frank, CEO Goldbach Group: "The consolidation of Clear Channel Switzerland and Neo Advertising will considerably increase our offering in the Out-of-Home segment. Our portfolio will become even more attractive for advertising clients and, above all, we will be able to offer a wide-coverage range of Out-of-Home advertising spaces."
Contact
Iris Blättler, Head of Communications Goldbach, +41 44 914 91 16, iris.blaettler@goldbach.com
About TX Group
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TX Group
|Werdstrasse 21
|8021 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.tx.group
|ISIN:
|CH0011178255
|Valor:
|1117825
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1519451
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1519451 22-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TX Groupmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu TX Groupmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TX Group
|94,70
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung rasch beendet: US-Börsen schließen schwach -- ATX und DAX schließen auf rotem Terrain-- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt setzten sich ab Nachmittag die Bären durch, der ATX schloss leicht im Minus. Der DAX gab letztlich ebenfalls deutlich nach. Auch die Wall Street notierte in der Verlustzone. In Fernost herrschte dagegen mehrheitlich Kauflaune vor.