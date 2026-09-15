TX Group Aktie

TX Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 578908 / ISIN: CH0011178255

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.09.2026 07:00:14

TX Group increases stake in SMG to 34.9 percent

TX Group / Key word(s): Acquisition
TX Group increases stake in SMG to 34.9 percent

15-Sep-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TX Group AG is increasing its stake in SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG from 31.4 to 34.9 percent. With that, TX Group AG reaffirms its long-term confidence in SMG.

As part of the accelerated bookbuilding carried out by Schweizerische Mobiliar Holding AG, TX Group AG acquired 3,426,731 registered shares of SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG. This increases its stake from 31.4 to 34.9 percent. The purchase price was CHF 28.50 per share, or a total of approximately CHF 98 million. The resulting stake is below the 35 percent opting-up threshold set out in SMG's articles of association, so it does not trigger a mandatory offer.

 

Daniel Mönch, Chief Portfolio & Operations Officer of TX Group AG, on the acquisition of the shareholding: “The purchase of these shares reflects our conviction in SMG’s strategic positioning, the quality of its marketplace platforms as well as its long-term growth potential. We believe SMG is strongly placed to create lasting value for its shareholders and to successfully contribute to TX Group AG's results in the years ahead.”

Contact
Urs Fehr, Head Communications & Investor Relations Manager, TX Group
+41 76 361 56 95, urs.fehr@tx.group

About the TX Group
The TX Group comprises a network of platforms and participations that offer information, orientation, entertainment and assistance for everyday life to a wide range of users. The company’s roots lie in journalism, with the diverse newspapers of Tamedia and the 20 Minuten media platforms. The portfolio is complemented by advertising marketer Goldbach. TX Group is also an anchor shareholder in SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and JobCloud, holds majority stakes in Doodle and Zattoo, and is a fintech investor through TX Ventures. Founded in 1893, the company has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 2000.
www.tx.group


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: TX Group
Werdstrasse 21
8021 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.tx.group
ISIN: CH0011178255
Valor: 1117825
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 506700302V28Y6O14985
EQS News ID: 2399150

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2399150  15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TX Group

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TX Group

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TX Group 177,00 0,00% TX Group

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und KI-Bedenken belasten: ATX vor vorsichtigem Start -- DAX wenig bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte nur leicht schwächer in den Handel starten, während der deutsche Leitindex stabil erwartet wird. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Dienstag überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen