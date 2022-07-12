TX Group leads Series A investment into Swiss Fintech Stableton

Stableton Financial AG, the leading European Fintech platform for Alternative Investments, completed the closing of its CHF 15 million Series A funding round. The Lead Investor in this funding round was TX Ventures, the VC investment arm of TX Group. It included significant investments from C3 EOS VC Venture Fund and existing investor DEWB, which led Stabletons Seed round. The round puts Stableton in a unique position, capitalizing on the opportunities in private markets.

Zurich, Frankfurt and Jena, 12 July 2022 Stableton Financial AG ("Stableton"), the leading European Fintech platform for Alternative Investments, completed the closing of its CHF 15 million Series A funding round. The funding round was led by TX Ventures, the VC arm of Swiss media company TX Group. In addition, it included significant investments from the German Fintech investor C3 EOS VC Venture Fund and existing investor DEWB, a German private equity firm focusing on digital finance investments, which also led Stabletons Seed round. Other participants included family offices, key employees and partners of renowned private equity and venture capital firms, as well as successful entrepreneurs and individuals from the technology and asset management industries, among others.

The fresh funding further enables Stableton to put into effect its vision, which is to empower prosperity and positive impact from Alternative Investments. Specifically, Stableton will use the funds to scale the existing activities in Switzerland, broaden its technological offering and available investment structures, as well as expand internationally during the coming months.

Andreas Bezner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Stableton: "We are thrilled that such knowledgeable and high calibre investors such as TX Ventures, C3 and DEWB entrust us with their capital. Despite the short-term market volatility, we see two major long-term macro trends align: the democratization of private markets and the ever-increasing value creation in that segment as disruptive technologies meet ample of funding."

Konstantin Heiermann, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Stableton: "We're in the enviable position to have grown our assets under management 7.5 times since last year's seed round. With more than 2500 marketplace users and almost 500 product investors in Switzerland alone, Stableton has developed into a dominant market player, counting more than 2% of Swiss financial intermediaries as our clients. The funding will allow us to double-down on our strategic investments in operations, structures, and regulatory & compliance while scaling and replicating our marketing and sales activities internationally."

"We are thrilled to partner up with Stableton and support them on their growth journey going forward. Stableton has shown impressive growth and is well positioned to continue its amazing development in a highly attractive market. We are proud to contribute to democratization of the private markets and we are convinced that the great team at Stableton will succeed - the future looks bright for Stableton", added Krzysztof Bialkowski, Investment Director at TX Ventures.

"As Lead Seed Investor DEWB teamed up early on with Stableton and it was amazing to see how the team evolved from day one resulting in an impressive growth of the business which seems to be just the beginning of a huge success story. Stabletons highly scalable, fully digital and data-driven infrastructure is on a sweet spot of an investment universe which is already splendid but opens up a multiple by application of its own technology platform to previously unaddressed markets. We are more than pleased to welcome strong co-investors who will contribute much more than an investment", added Bertram Koehler, CEO of DEWB and board member of Stableton.

"We are very pleased to welcome Stableton to the C3 VC Fund portfolio and look forward to supporting the companys next stages of growth. With its alternative investment platform, Stableton fits perfectly into our portfolio strategy, as clients benefit from easy access to top-tier curated and unique investment opportunities alongside the worlds leading investors via low minimums, bankable financial products, and improved liquidity", added Stefan Schütze, Managing Partner at C3.