TXNM Energy Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - TXNM Energy Inc. (TXNM) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $130.71 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $131.20 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.
Excluding items, TXNM Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.34 million or $1.33 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $647.16 million from $569.25 million last year.
TXNM Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $130.71 Mln. vs. $131.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $647.16 Mln vs. $569.25 Mln last year.
