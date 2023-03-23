|
23.03.2023 14:00:00
Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Financial Practice of Marcus Trotter
ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management has acquired the practice of financial advisor Marcus Trotter. The transaction, which closed in December, expands the firm's presence in its home state of Georgia. Trotter's Smyrna-based practice will join Ty J. Young's family of more than 7,000 clients nationwide.
"We are thrilled to embark on this journey of providing outstanding services to Mr. Trotter's clients for the years ahead!" said CEO Ty Young.
It marks the 29th acquisition that Ty J. Young Wealth Management has made in the past five years spanning across the United States.
About Ty J. Young Wealth Management
Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance, with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ty-j-young-wealth-management-acquires-financial-practice-of-marcus-trotter-301779244.html
SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management
