23.03.2023 14:00:00

Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Financial Practice of Marcus Trotter

ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management has acquired the practice of financial advisor Marcus Trotter. The transaction, which closed in December, expands the firm's presence in its home state of Georgia. Trotter's Smyrna-based practice will join Ty J. Young's family of more than 7,000 clients nationwide.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey of providing outstanding services to Mr. Trotter's clients for the years ahead!" said CEO Ty Young.

It marks the 29th acquisition that Ty J. Young Wealth Management has made in the past five years spanning across the United States.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance, with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ty-j-young-wealth-management-acquires-financial-practice-of-marcus-trotter-301779244.html

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsbewegung passé: ATX tief im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Der ATX zeigt sich an der heimischen Börse in einer äußerst schwachen Verfassung. Auch der DAX verliert am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich. Die US-Aktienmärkte notieren in der Freitagssitzung auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen