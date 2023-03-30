|
Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Financial Practice of Martin Meckler
ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management (TJY) has announced the acquisition of the financial advisory practice of Martin Meckler. It is the 31st acquisition that TJY has made in the past five years and will expand the firm's client base in Reno, NV.
"With our unwavering commitment to excellence, we take great pride in being able to offer outstanding service and support for these incredible clients on the West Coast." said CEO Ty Young. Clients of Meckler will now receive expanded access to TJY's full suite of financial services.
With more than 7,000 clients across the United States, TJY's national presence continues to grow to provide retirement planning that focuses on safety of principal and reasonable returns.
About Ty J. Young Wealth Management
Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance, with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/
