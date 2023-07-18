Tyco Fire Protection Products to exit fluorinated firefighting foam (AFFF) market by June 2024

MILWAUKEE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyco Fire Protection Products today announced it will discontinue the production and sale of fluorinated firefighting foams by June 2024, including Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) and related products, and will transition to non-fluorinated foam alternatives.

"We have long been a leader in delivering the most innovative, life-saving fire protection solutions in the industry," said Chris Eichmann, vice president and general manager, Global Fire Solutions. "Recent advances have allowed us to create a portfolio of new, non-fluorinated firefighting foam solutions that are effective against a range of fire conditions. Today's announcement reinforces our commitment to move toward more sustainable, effective solutions for our customers and the communities that we protect."

Recognized for trusted solutions to protect people and property, Tyco provides customers with a robust portfolio of fire suppression solutions. Tyco's firefighting foam products are used to quickly put out and prevent reignition of flammable liquid fires such as those encountered in the oil and gas industry. For several years, Tyco has made and continues to make significant investments to bring to market next-generation non-fluorinated foam solutions that control and extinguish the most challenging fires.

Tyco has begun contacting current foam customers to notify them of this product update, and over the coming months will partner closely to recommend the best solution to meet their specific fire suppression requirements for the future.

About Tyco

Tyco Fire Protection Products is part of the Johnson Controls family of companies. As an industry leader, Tyco Fire Protection Products uses its global scale and deep expertise to drive innovation, advance safety and solve the unique challenges of customers throughout the world. Every day, Tyco Fire Protection Products manufactures and delivers an unmatched range of detection and suppression systems, extinguishing agents, sprinkler systems, valves, piping products, fittings, fire-fighting equipment and services that help its customers save lives and protect property.

