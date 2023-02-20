Tycoon Agarwal’s plan to trim debt hits roadblock in India

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

INDIAN billionaire Anil Agarwal’s plan to trim a massive debt pile hit a roadblock after the government threatened to take legal action to stop his Vedanta Group from selling its zinc manufacturing unit. The initial plan was for the founder to sell THL Zinc Mauritius to Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc, which is around 30 per cent state-owned, but the move to block the sale has now thrown a spanner in the works to use the proceeds from the sale to trim Vedanta Resources’ debt.S&P Global Ratings flagged earlier this month that the company’s debt scores may “come under pressure” if it is unable to raise US$2 billion or sell its international zinc assets.