TycoonInvest Launches Platform for the General Public to Invest in Startups and Small Businesses

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TycoonInvest.com is an SEC-registered crowdfunding portal dedicated to helping startups and small businesses raise capital by selling equity or debt to the general public, as well as to accredited investors. In so doing, TycoonInvest provides businesses, their investors, their employees, their customers, and their community with the opportunity to collaborate and prosper in many different ways.

TycoonInvest's mission is two-fold; it strives to help build a world where:

Entrepreneurs make their dreams come true, no matter their background, financial means, network, or connections, and potentially create many sustainable jobs in their communities, well into the future.



Members of the general public have an easy-to-use, affordable opportunity to participate in investment opportunities that previously were only available to wealthy investors; thereby enabling the public to build wealth alongside those wealthy investors, and to participate directly in the efforts of startups and small businesses, in any industry, to prosper and serve their communities, all over the United States .



What value does TycoonInvest crowdfunding provide?

For startups and small businesses, TycoonInvest crowdfunding provides an easy-to-use, affordable, robust way for them to secure funding in circumstances that often make it difficult for such companies to obtain from banks, venture capitalists, or other traditional sources of capital; for example:

Funding for pre-revenue startups to pursue their business, from idea to reality.

Funding for startups with limited assets or collateral.

Funding for existing companies to grow quickly or recover from hard times.

Funding to acquire another business, real estate, or other major asset.

Funding to pursue marketing, operational efficiencies, or other strategic initiatives.

Funding to enable underserved and under-represented groups, such as female or minority-owned businesses, to have the opportunity to pursue their dreams on a more level playing field.

Most importantly, TycoonInvest crowdfunding helps companies acquire a community of investors who genuinely desire to see the company succeed, and who are motivated to help supplement and grow the company's customer base. The companies and all the constituencies they serve, benefit greatly from investors who are not only looking to profit from their investments but who also genuinely value the opportunity to make a significant difference in the lives of others and their communities.



In addition to providing companies with services to secure funding, TycoonInvest provides companies with access to high-quality, affordable business planning, legal, compliance, and other professional services to help them effectively start, grow, and sustain their businesses.



For more information about the investment opportunities, education, and services available to the TycoonInvest community of companies and investors, please visit TycoonInvest.com.



TycoonoInvest Portal LLC (dba TycoonInvest), is a Title III crowdfunding portal registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12838887



Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tycooninvest-launches-platform-for-the-general-public-to-invest-in-startups-and-small-businesses-301317791.html

SOURCE TycoonInvest