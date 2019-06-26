TYKU Introduces Cucumber Infused Sake in a Can!

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TYKU Sake, the #1 premium Japanese sake in North America, is pleased to announce the launch of its cucumber infused sake in a can.

"Delicate, light and refreshing with the crisp flavor of fresh cucumber and smooth finish," explains Guillaume Cuvelier, Vice Chairman of Davos Brands, the portfolio manager for TYKU Sake. "This packaging format provides a convenient way to enjoy TYKU Cucumber Sake chilled or in delicious cocktails. The flavor is already a favorite with consumers and bartenders alike."

These cans can be brought to places where glass cannot, such as picnics, concerts, festivals, and enjoyed on the go; they are easier to recycle than glass bottles. The 250ml / 8 oz size offers the equivalent of a full wine glass plus a small refill. At a $4.99 RSP, the TYKU Cucumber Sake can allows for a less intimidating buying decision, with a 4-Pack just under $20.

With a 12% (24 Proof) alcohol content, TYKU Cucumber Sake is a refreshing alternative to white wines or rosé at a similar ABV. It has five-times less acidity than wine, and is tannin, gluten and sulfite free. TYKU Cucumber Sake is already available nationwide in 720ml and 330ml glass bottles.

The new TYKU Cucumber Sake Cans will begin to roll out to retail stores throughout the United State in July 2019.

About TYKU

Imported from Nara, Japan, TYKU Sake is a leading premium Japanese sake, offering exceptional products sourced from only four all-natural ingredients; rice, water, yeast and koji. Handcrafted with purity and simplicity in mind, TYKU Sake is completely gluten-free and contains no sulfites, tannins, additives or preservatives. Although sake brewing technology grew by leaps and bounds during the 20th century, Sake is still largely produced using a traditional old-world process. Each of TYKU's core expressions are produced in Nara, Japan at the Umenoyado brewery, a fifth-generation, female-run sake brewing facility. TYKU's premium portfolio includes: TYKU Sake White (Junmai), TYKU Sake Red Flower (Junmai Tokubetsu), TYKU Sake Black (Junmai Ginjo), TYKU Sake Platinum (Junmai Daiginjo), and the naturally infused flavored sakes, TYKU Coconut Sake and TYKU Cucumber Sake. Learn more at www.tykusake.com.

About Davos Brands

Davos Brands' mission is to build and develop the highest quality, best in class craft spirit brands that create a meaningful and valuable connection with consumers. This is done through teamwork, passion, innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless perseverance. The Davos Brands team members are recognized to be amongst the best performers in the industry; the team operates in a collegiate, open-structure, and dynamic mode. The team thinks out of the box and finds ways to obtain outstanding results through an entrepreneurial focus. Based in New York, the Davos Brands luxury portfolio is currently composed of TYKU Sake, Aviation American Gin, Sombra Mezcal, Astral Tequila and iichiko Shochu. Learn more at www.DavosBrands.com

SOURCE Davos Brands