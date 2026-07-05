Tyler Technologies Aktie
WKN: 917099 / ISIN: US9022521051
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05.07.2026 14:33:00
Tyler Technologies Is Down by More Than 50% as Investors Flee SaaS Stocks, but Are Government Agencies Really Rushing to Adopt AI?
For years, software specialist Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) enjoyed a reputation as a company that was difficult to displace due to its niche public-sector focus. That changed last year, when investors fled from software names broadly in fear of the disruption the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) would have on their business models.The once-resilient stock has now fallen by 51% from the high it touched in February 2025. That sell-off was understandable given the uncertainty software companies face. In Tyler's case, the market is worried that large language models will allow government agencies to build custom tools that can do what its products do, or adopt cheaper alternatives. This would erode Tyler's entrenched position and permanently alter its growth trajectory.Despite the concerns, management recently raised its 2030 revenue target, and said it now expects to surpass $1 billion in free cash flow by the end of the decade. Given that its market cap is just $12 billion, and considering that the public sector is typically slow to adopt new technology, Tyler may be one software stock worth adding to your portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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