TYM Tractor Partners With Team Tractor Corp As Its Western U.S. Sales And Service Center

PHOENIX, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Tractor Ranch (Team Tractor Corp.) of Phoenix, Arizona announces that it has been appointed by TYM America to be the Authorized TYM Tractor and Equipment Dealer in the western United States, primarily focusing on the markets Arizona, New Mexico, and Southern California. Team Tractor has recently received a full stock of TYM Products including Tractors, Implements, Attachments, and has recently completed the buildout of a product support infrastructure for TYM's products, including parts and service. Team Tractor's dealership headquarters are located in Phoenix, Arizona at 1100 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, Arizona 85085. teamtractor.com

"We're pleased to take this important step in representing and fully supporting TYM's outstanding products here in Arizona," said Sean Raimbeault, Team Tractor's Managing Director. "TYM's long history of delivering quality for over sixty-nine years speaks for itself. We simply could not have selected a better partner."

"It is with joy that we welcome Team Tractor to the TYM family as our partner and distributor for TYM Tractors and products in the western United States. This relationship could not have come at a better time," said Hiyong Kim, Chairman and CEO of TYM Co. Ltd.

TYM's machinery lines include Tractors, Agricultural Combines, Rice Transplanters, Excavators, and Heavy Implements. In addition to machinery manufacturing, the company is also a leading producer of heavy components and parts to the agricultural, automotive, and heavy equipment industries including heavy transmission assemblies, cast steel parts, gears, and shafts. TYM is an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) supplier to John Deere, Cummins Engines, Mahindra, Iseki, and IHI, among others.

About Team Tractor Corp.

Team Tractor Corp (dba) Team Tractor Ranch is an equipment dealership and services company headquartered in Arizona. Originally founded in 1998, it is a privately held company serving over 8,000 customers. The company has built a strong reputation for its customer focused sales and product support capabilities. Additional more information about Team Tractor Corp., its products and services can be found at teamtractor.com.

Team Tractor Ranch

1100 W Happy Valley Rd

Phoenix, Arizona 85085 USA

About TYM

TYM America is located at 4734 Potato House Ct. Wilson, North Carolina 27893 which serves as the company's North American headquarters. TYM Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Seoul, S. Korea. Over the past sixty-nine (69) years, TYM has become a global leader in machinery, metals, and filter materials manufacturing. For more information about all of TYM's solutions, please visit www.tym.co.kr

TYM Co. Ltd.

Dae Yong B/D,7, Eonju-ro 133-gil,

Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea

About Arizona

With a population of 7,378,494, Arizona ranks as 14th largest state by population, with Phoenix Arizona ranked as the 5th largest city in the United Stated. The state of Arizona located in the southwestern region of the United States and shares the Four Corners region with Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico; its neighboring states are Nevada and California to the west, and the Mexican states of Sonora and Baja California.

