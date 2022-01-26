TYME : SM-88 With MPS Arm Of Phase 2/3 Trial In Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Discontinued

(RTTNews) - TYME Technologies Inc. (TYME) announced the discontinuation of SM-88 with MPS in the Precision Promise trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer upon learning from the trial sponsor, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, that it terminated the arm due to futility compared to the control of standard of care chemotherapy in second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The overall survival for SM-88 with MPS in monotherapy was lower compared to standard of care chemotherapies with either Gemcitabine and Abraxane or modified FOLFIRINOX.

The Precision Promise trial is a randomized Phase 2/3 trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer for patients treated in both first-line and second-line therapies.

TYME said it remains committed to advancing its current pipeline and the continued research and development of SM-88.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, TYME was trading at $0.43 down $0.10 or 18.88%.