TypeScript 4.7 adds ESM support in Node.js

TypeScript 4.7, now in a release candidate (RC) stage, offers ECMAScript module (ESM) support for Node.js 16 as well as a multitude of coding enhancements.The RC was unveiled May 11. TypeScript 4.7 is the latest planned version of Microsoft's strongly typed JavaScript. The TypeScript 4.7 beta introduced April 8 backed ECMAScript module support in Node.js 12, something that had been planned for TypeScript 4.5 late last year but was delayed.However, because Node.js 12 is no longer supported, TypeScript's builders have started the stable target at Node.js 16, which should provide newer ES module functionality such as pattern trailers while also defaulting TypeScript to a higher target that supports top-level await.