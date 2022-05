TypeScript 4.7 crosses the finish line

TypeScript 4.7 became generally available as a production release on May 24. The latest version of Microsoft’s strongly typed JavaScript, TypeScript 4.7 arrives with ECMAScript module (ESM) support for Node.js 16 as well as a multitude of coding enhancements.ESM support for Node.js 16 was a late addition to the release. The TypeScript 4.7 beta introduced April 8 included ESM support for Node.js 12, which had been planned for TypeScript 4.5 late last year but was delayed.To read this article in full, please click here