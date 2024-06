TypeScript adds support for ECMAScript’s Set methods

TypeScript 5.5, the latest version of Microsoft’s strongly typed JavaScript variant, has graduated to a release candidate (RC) stage. The update, which brings improvements ranging from performance and size optimizations to regular expression checking, recently added support for ECMAScript’s new Set methods.The TypeScript 5.5 release candidate was introduced June 6 and can be accessed through Nuget or the following command: npm -D typescript@rc. A beta release was introduced April 25 and the final release is planned for June 18.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel