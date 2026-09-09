Tyra Bioscience Aktie
WKN DE: A3C3Y0 / ISIN: US90240B1061
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09.09.2026 16:53:54
Tyra Biosciences Stock Plunges 22% Despite Positive Bladder Cancer Data
(RTTNews) - Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) shares are currently trading at $20.77, down $5.96, or 22.27 percent on Wednesday, despite the company reporting encouraging initial results from its Phase 2 SURF302 study of oral dabogratinib in patients with FGFR3-altered low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Tyra closed the previous session at $26.73 and opened at $18.94 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $18.76 and $21.37, with volume at 2.80 million shares, compared with average volume of 740,662. Its 52-week range is $11.70 to $40.65.
At the 60 mg once-daily dose, patients with a single marker lesion achieved a 100 percent overall response rate, including a 75 percent complete response rate as the best overall response. Across single- and multiple-marker lesions, the 60 mg cohort produced a 79 percent overall response rate, while 64 percent achieved a complete response as the best overall response.
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|Tyra Bioscience, Inc Registered Shs
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|-17,66%