TYSON 2.0 Partners with Leading Operator Cloud Cannabis to Launch Ric Flair Drip Cannabis Across Michigan

Ric Flair Drip Expands to 13th State with Value Line Launch

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYSON 2.0 ("the Company"), legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's cannabis company, today announced a strategic partnership with Michigan's leading single-state operator, Cloud Cannabis, delivering Ric Flair's inaugural cannabis line, Ric Flair Drip, across the state.

World renowned pro-wrestler Ric Flair's cannabis line, Ric Flair Drip, will soon be available to retailers across Michigan including House of Dank, Jars, Dispo, Puff, Consume and Quality Roots. Ric Flair Drip offers premium cannabis products at affordable prices including pre-rolls, flower, vapes and edibles. Cloud Cannabis is a leading single-state operator in Michigan focused on providing education, assortment and community. Cloud Cannabis has dispensaries that span throughout Michigan including Ann Arbor, Cedar Springs, Detroit, Gaylord, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, New Baltimore, Traverse City, and Utica.

"WOOOOO! For anyone looking to elevate your mind and experience Big Ric Energy, Ric Flair Drip cannabis has offerings for every type of consumer, " said Ric Flair, Founder, Ric Flair Drip, Inc. "Michigan fans will soon have access to my favorite cannabis products that have personally helped me find wellness, joy and elevate my state of mind."

"TYSON 2.0 and Cloud Cannabis consumers across Michigan, the first state in the Midwest to legalize recreational cannabis in 2018, will experience Ric Flair Drip products, our second celebrity cannabis line created to reflect Ric's larger than life spirit and embody his dedication to serving his fans. For the canna-curious or enthusiasts, Ric Flair Drip provides accessible, high-quality products and we're looking forward to serving the Michigan community with our newest line," said Chad Bronstein, Co-Founder, President & Chairman of TYSON 2.0.

Co-Founded in 2021 by Mike Tyson, Chief Brand Officer, and Chad Bronstein, Chairman and President, and led by Adam Wilks, Chief Executive Officer, TYSON 2.0 brings innovative, high-quality, cannabis products known for purity, consistency, and wide accessibility. The Company partners with world-class cannabis operators and develops in-house celebrity cannabis brands to provide a suite of products, specifically designed to reach consumers across dispensaries and retail locations. TYSON 2.0's THC products are available in 24 states and select provinces across Canada. Earlier this month, the Company answered the growing market demand for their fan-favored products with the launch of an online global marketplace for hemp-based products: Delta 8, Delta 9 and CBD.

For more information on TYSON 2.0, visit TYSON20.com . TYSON 2.0 merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com . TYSON 2.0 branded hemp-based products are available for purchase at tyson20global.com.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, TYSON 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates, and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

About Cloud Cannabis

Cloud Cannabis helps consumers live higher. Headquartered in Troy, the company is a single-state operator and leading vertically integrated cannabis business in Michigan centered on education, assortment, community and service. Cloud was founded in 2020 with a mission to elevate the health and happiness of its customers by providing a full range of cannabis products to fit their individual needs. Since its founding, Cloud has successfully launched eight retail stores throughout Michigan and has opened a 70,000-square-foot commercial grow facility in Kalamazoo. In addition to cultivation and manufacturing, the Cloud facility also operates Brand Labs, an incubator and manufacturer of high-quality cannabis products, including Wonderbrett, a California-based innovator of the most sought-after products available, and Mitten Extracts, a leading concentrates brand producing premium vapes and edibles in Michigan. Both brands can be found at all Cloud Cannabis locations as well as in key retail players throughout the Michigan market. For more information, visit CloudCannabis.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook .

