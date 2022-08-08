|
08.08.2022 13:45:12
Tyson Foods Affirms FY22 Sales Outlook As Q2 Net Profit Edges Up
(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) reported Monday that its second-quarter net Income attributable to the company edged up $750 million or $2.07 per share from $749 million or $2.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.94 per share, compared to $2.70 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Sales for the quarter increased to $13.50 billion from $12.49 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company continues to projects sale in a range of $52 billion to $54 billion. The Street is looking for revenues of $52.80 billion for the year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tyson Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tyson Foods Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tyson Foods Inc.
|77,64
|-9,27%