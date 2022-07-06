Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.07.2022 13:45:11

Tyson Foods Announces Investment In Tanmiah Poultry Units

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) and Saudi-based Tanmiah Food Company have entered into a strategic partnership. Tyson Foods will acquire a 15% equity stake in Tanmiah unit Agriculture Development Company and a 60% equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Company. ADC is a fully integrated poultry company which sells fresh poultry under the Tanmiah brand to retailers and food service customers. Supreme Foods produces a variety of value-added and cooked chicken and beef products.

"This investment will enable us to access poultry supplies in Saudi Arabia to meet the growing demand for protein in the Middle East and other markets," said Chris Langholz, president of International for Tyson Foods.

The companies have also committed to invest to expand the processing capacities of Supreme Foods.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tyson Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tyson Foods Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tyson Foods Inc. 83,84 2,52% Tyson Foods Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen