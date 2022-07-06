|
06.07.2022 13:45:11
Tyson Foods Announces Investment In Tanmiah Poultry Units
(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) and Saudi-based Tanmiah Food Company have entered into a strategic partnership. Tyson Foods will acquire a 15% equity stake in Tanmiah unit Agriculture Development Company and a 60% equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Company. ADC is a fully integrated poultry company which sells fresh poultry under the Tanmiah brand to retailers and food service customers. Supreme Foods produces a variety of value-added and cooked chicken and beef products.
"This investment will enable us to access poultry supplies in Saudi Arabia to meet the growing demand for protein in the Middle East and other markets," said Chris Langholz, president of International for Tyson Foods.
The companies have also committed to invest to expand the processing capacities of Supreme Foods.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tyson Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tyson Foods Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tyson Foods Inc.
|83,84
|2,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.