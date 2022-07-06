Tyson Foods Announces Investment In Tanmiah Poultry Units

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) and Saudi-based Tanmiah Food Company have entered into a strategic partnership. Tyson Foods will acquire a 15% equity stake in Tanmiah unit Agriculture Development Company and a 60% equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Company. ADC is a fully integrated poultry company which sells fresh poultry under the Tanmiah brand to retailers and food service customers. Supreme Foods produces a variety of value-added and cooked chicken and beef products.

"This investment will enable us to access poultry supplies in Saudi Arabia to meet the growing demand for protein in the Middle East and other markets," said Chris Langholz, president of International for Tyson Foods.

The companies have also committed to invest to expand the processing capacities of Supreme Foods.