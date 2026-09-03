Tyson Foods Aktie
WKN: 870625 / ISIN: US9024941034
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03.09.2026 15:51:51
Tyson Foods Cuts Annual Adj. Operating Income, Revenue Growth Outlook; Stock Down Nearly 8%
(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), a food and meat processor, on Thursday revised down its annual adjusted operating income and revenue growth outlook to reflect additional pressure in its Beef segment during the fourth quarter.
"The revised outlook is primarily driven by significant margin compression amid volatile cattle prices and one of the most severe cattle shortages in U.S. history, as well as the expected impact of lower cattle prices on the value of live cattle inventories," the company said.
For fiscal 2026, Tyson Foods now expects adjusted operating income of $1.85 billion to $2.05 billion, less than the earlier guidance of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion.
The company now anticipates revenue growth of 1.5% to 2%, compared with the earlier expectation of 2.5% to 3.5%.
For fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted operating income of $2.287 billion and sales of $54.441 billion.
TSN was down by 7.94% at $51.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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