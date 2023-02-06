06.02.2023 16:26:22

Tyson Foods Falls 6% On Earnings Decline, Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) are falling more than 5% Monday morning after the company's first-quarter results missed analysts' view.

Profit in the first quarter declined to $316 million or $0.88 per share from $1.121 billion or $3.07 per share in the same quarter a year ago, due primarily to higher expenses.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.85 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.36 per share.

Quarterly sales, however, increased to $13.26 billion from $12.933 billion last year. Analysts were expecting sales of $13.52 billion.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects sales to be in the range of $55 billion to $57 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $55.13 billion.

TSN, currently at $60.17, has traded in the range of $59.38-$100.72 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tyson Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten