Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.08.2023 14:22:07

Tyson Foods Slips Over 7% In Pre-market After Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) were trading down in the early Monday morning trading after the company registered a loss for the third-quarter, mainly due to a decline in sales, higher costs, and a good will impairment.

TSN was trading down by 7.19 percent at $52.40 per share in the pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

For three-month period, the meat processor posted a net loss of $417 million or $1.18 per share, compared with a profit of $750 million or $2.07 per share in the same period last year.

Cost of sales moved up to $12.463 billion from previous year's $11.884 billion. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were at $579 million, higher than $578 million a year ago.

Goodwill Impairment was at $448 million, compared with $0 good will impairment of previous year.

Sales declined to $13.140 billion from $13.495 billion of 2022.

Looking ahead, for full year 2023, Tyson Foods expects its sales to be in the range of $53 billion - $54 billion. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the firm to record sales of $53.63 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tyson Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tyson Foods Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tyson Foods Inc. 48,95 -3,85% Tyson Foods Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Börsen im Minus
Zur Wochenmitte ziehen sich die Anleger von den asiatischen Börsen zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen