|
16.02.2023 12:35:00
Tyson Foods Stock Is Down 40% From Its High. Time to Buy?
It's been a rough 12 months for Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) shareholders. The stock's down nearly 40% since last February's high, once again touching a new 52-week low just last week. Steep inflation and slumping demand are taking a slow but persistent toll on the meat giant's bottom line. Last quarter's earnings not only fell short of estimates, but fell in a big way compared to its income from the comparable period a year earlier. Investors are understandably spooked.As Warren Buffett's sage investing advice instructs us, though, we should be greedy when others are fearful. Tyson is a buy here while it's down, as the foreseeable future looks much brighter than the recent past.CEO Donnie King pulled no punches during the company's recent Q1 earnings call, explaining that "we got hit in the mouth" during the period in question due to high operating and input costs that weren't able to be passed along to consumers. Sales were up a little over 2% year over year, but the 12% uptick in cost of sales cut Tyson's operating income to a third of where it was in the first fiscal quarter of the previous year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!