|
05.08.2024 13:53:29
Tyson Foods Swings To Profit In Q3; Backs FY24 Sales Outlook
(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) reported Monday net income attributable to the company for the third quarter of $191 million or $0.54 per share, compared to a net loss of $417 million or $1.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.87 per share, compared to $0.15 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Sales for the quarter increased 1.6 percent to $13.35 billion from $13.14 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company continues to project sales to be relatively flat with fiscal 2023 sales of $53.88 billion. The Street is looking for revenues of $53.03 billion for the year.
The company also expects capital expenditures between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion for fiscal 2024.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tyson Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.08.24
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 legt nachmittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 implodiert zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
04.08.24
|Ausblick: Tyson Foods veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Tyson Foods-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Tyson Foods von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier Tyson Foods-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tyson Foods von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Tyson Foods gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier Tyson Foods-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Tyson Foods-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)