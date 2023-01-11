|
11.01.2023 14:23:11
Tyson Foods To Hire 400 Staff For Caseyville Prepared Foods Plant
(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), a processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, said on Wednesday that it will create around 400 new jobs at its Caseyville Prepared Foods plant to meet growing demand for Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-n-go snacking and breakfast items. The hiring follows the previously started $180 million Caseyville facility expansion project, expected to be completed in late 2024.
The facility plans to recruit for positions across the maintenance, food safety quality assurance, warehousing, production, and management departments.
After the new recruitment, the total staff member count will be 750 by September 2024.
"Seven state of the art production lines and 270,000 square feet will be added to the existing Caseyville facility to increase automated warehousing and robotics," the food processor said in a statement.
