Tyson Foods To Partner Allied Beef To Boost Supply Chain And Beef Production

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) announced Monday its intent to establish a long-term partnership with Allied Beef Company, a consortium of American ranchers, to strengthen the domestic cattle supply chain and support beef production growth.

The collaboration would create a direct partnership between Tyson Foods and American ranchers, establishing a more economically sustainable model across the supply chain while supporting rancher opportunities and long-term growth.

In anticipation of the partnership, Tyson Foods is moving forward with plans to fully reopen the second production shift at its Amarillo, Texas beef facility. The facility reopening would increase production and create significant additional employment opportunities. The company has already begun restoring select second-shift operations and expects the shift to be fully operational by summer 2027.

Allied Beef said the planned partnership represents a meaningful opportunity to create long-term value for American ranchers while strengthening connections across the cattle supply chain. By working directly with Tyson Foods, Allied Beef expects to create new opportunities for ranchers while supporting continued growth of beef production.

Tyson Foods, a meat processing company, remains committed to investing in the partnerships, infrastructure and workforce needed to meet growing demand for high-quality protein and support the future of beef production.