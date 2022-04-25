+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
25.04.2022 16:21:48

Tyson Foods To Spend $60 Mln To Provide Free Education For All Of Its U.S. Employees

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods (TSN) will spend $60 million to provide free education for all U.S. team members. 120,000 employees will be eligible for the free education assistance, the company said in a statement.

The four-year, $60 million spending will cover 100% of all tuition, books, and fees for team members.

Beginning this summer, U.S. team members will have the ability to attain master's, undergraduate and associate degrees, career certificates and literacy and technology fundamentals - all for free.

Tyson said it will partner with social impact company Guild to expand its existing Upward Academy program to include access to more than 175 programs from over 35 of the nation's top universities and learning providers.

With addition of the online curriculum, team members at all U.S. locations will now have access to nearly 200 learning programs provided by dozens of institutions of higher learning.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tyson Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tyson Foods Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tyson Foods Inc. 88,21 -1,47% Tyson Foods Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessions-Ängste: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich niedriger -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefrot
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Montag deutlich nach. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen