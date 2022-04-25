|
Tyson Foods To Spend $60 Mln To Provide Free Education For All Of Its U.S. Employees
(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods (TSN) will spend $60 million to provide free education for all U.S. team members. 120,000 employees will be eligible for the free education assistance, the company said in a statement.
The four-year, $60 million spending will cover 100% of all tuition, books, and fees for team members.
Beginning this summer, U.S. team members will have the ability to attain master's, undergraduate and associate degrees, career certificates and literacy and technology fundamentals - all for free.
Tyson said it will partner with social impact company Guild to expand its existing Upward Academy program to include access to more than 175 programs from over 35 of the nation's top universities and learning providers.
With addition of the online curriculum, team members at all U.S. locations will now have access to nearly 200 learning programs provided by dozens of institutions of higher learning.
