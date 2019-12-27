Tyson Zahner, Marketing Mastermind, Calls Attention to Philadelphia Adoption Charity this Holiday Season

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tyson Zahner, Attract 100 Leads in 30 Days mastermind, recently marked the end of National Adoption Awareness month by invoking the continued importance of adoption during the holiday season. Zahner wrote, "Imagine being a child and watching others participate in holiday festivities—like Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas trees, light displays, shopping, New Years Eve celebrations, and simple things like baking cookies—but not having a loving family of your own. Imagine watching this from the outside. This is the reality for many tens of thousands of children in the foster care system across this country." Zahner pointed to the city of Philadelphia, where more than 5,000 children are currently in the foster care system. Zahner discussed the bleak statistics concerning the future of many of these children: "One out of every five of these children will become immediately homeless when they leave the foster care system. Only half will have gainful employment when they reach the age of 24." Zahner went on to also offer a message of hope, saying "children who are placed in loving families from the foster care system fare significantly better. I am thrilled to see what organizations like Bethany Christian Service are doing to help children find forever homes."

Zahner went on to highlight Bethany Christian Services, a charity working to place children with loving families that will help them to thrive. The charity has a major presence in Philadelphia, but it also operates in twenty-nine additional states. It has been working on behalf of children for more than seventy-five years. Chris Palusky, the president of Bethany Christian Services, writes "Our mission is to stand up for vulnerable children, refugees, and families around the world, because family holds an incredible power to connect us, lift us up, and transform lives." The organization offers family counseling resources, adoption and post-adoption resources, and foster care family resources. Zahner praised the organization and their contributions, and wrote, "They make a huge impact nationally…look them up. And if you can, donate or offer your time to further their efforts helping kids."

An adoptee into a loving family himself, Zahner issued a message of hope and empowerment for the holiday season, "My dream is that every child—the 5,000 in Philadelphia, and the tens upon tens of thousands throughout this country—can experience the same warmth during the holidays year after year. These children deserve a future of hope, and not one of unemployment, or trauma, or homelessness."

Tyson Zahner is a marketing guru, businessman, and the creator of the program Attract 100 Leads in 30 Days. His program allows entrepreneurs to generate better leads, to increase traffic, and to improve upon sales. Zahner owns a successful photography studio in Jackson, Missouri, which specializes in weddings and high school senior portraiture. Zahner lives in Missouri with is wife, Rachel, and their two children. He remains a tireless advocate for adoption and children in the foster care system and shares resources on his website, Tyson Zahner Co.

About Tyson Zahner

