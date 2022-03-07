TytoCare Survey: 80% of Health Insurance Members Will Use Virtual Primary Care Instead of Going to the ED

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the global health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination solution for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, published today the 2022 Virtual Primary Care Adoption Survey. The survey assesses how individuals in the US feel about their access to healthcare, the emergence of digital care options, and their overall ability to connect with healthcare professionals in their time of need. The survey is based on responses from over 300 TytoCare users who are members of a major US health insurance company, who vary in age and have access to remote physical examinations, with more than half of respondents having children at home.

Healthcare has experienced rapid change over the past two years, with telehealth playing a central role in the way health systems, insurers, and patients navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the renewed availability of in-person care for many patients, many health insurers have successfully implemented hybrid healthcare plans to support patients' continued and increased desire for digital care options. For example, TytoCare is being used by hundreds of thousands of users through their healthcare providers or health insurance plans to access better remote healthcare with data-driven diagnoses. The survey shows that after experiencing remote physical examination tools, 86% of respondents said they are more likely to access other digital healthcare solutions.

"Today's consumers are looking for digital-first healthcare plans, creating a unique opportunity for health insurers to reduce costs, improve services, boost user experience, and create deep, long-lasting member loyalties," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "There's no denying that virtual primary care (VPC) has become an important element of any healthcare plan. With two-thirds (67%) of respondents noting they would be more likely to stay with their health insurer long-term as a result of being offered remote physical examinations, VPC is a clear win for both members and insurers."

Other key findings in the survey include:

The status quo for primary care isn't working anymore: 90% of members wait an average of six days to see their primary care physician. 80% experience more than 30 minutes of wasted time before they are seen and over 45% wait between 1-2 hours or more.

90% of members wait an average of six days to see their primary care physician. 80% experience more than 30 minutes of wasted time before they are seen and over 45% wait between 1-2 hours or more. Remote physical exams increase member loyalty: 67% of members commented that they would be more likely to stay with their health insurer long-term as a result of access to VPC with remote physical exams.

67% of members commented that they would be more likely to stay with their health insurer long-term as a result of access to VPC with remote physical exams. VPC with remote physical exams make members more open to digital-first healthcare: 66% of users who have experienced this type of access to care would consider a digital-first plan.

66% of users who have experienced this type of access to care would consider a digital-first plan. Remote examinations are here to stay: Members are increasingly satisfied with remote physical examinations, with 87% of respondents indicating they are pleased by health insurers who offer them use of the technology for remote visits.

TytoCare's FDA-cleared handheld examination kit enables users to perform comprehensive physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, and measure heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen levels which are key for treating many acute and chronic conditions. This allows health care clinicians to gain the vital clinical data they require to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients and avoid unnecessary in-person visits.

