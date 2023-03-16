u-blox AG: u-blox and GMV Join Forces to Deliver Cutting-Edge Safe Positioning Solutions for Automotive Applications

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Partnership

u-blox and GMV Join Forces to Deliver Cutting-Edge Safe Positioning Solutions for Automotive Applications

Madrid, Spain, and Thalwil, Switzerland March 16, 2023 u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technology and services, and GMV a company leader in Navigation providing solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles proudly announce their partnership agreement to combine u-blox's GNSS receiver hardware with GMV's safe correction service, sensor fusion, and positioning engine. The end-to-end solution addresses the needs of automotive applications by providing a holistic safety approach that maximizes performance and minimizes time-to-market costs.

The collaboration between these two safe positioning pioneers is a significant step forward in the automotive positioning industry. From Q2 2023 onwards, u-blox will directly commercialize the solution, including integration service and certification support to be provided jointly by u-blox and GMV, for applications like ADAS Level 2+ and up to vehicle autonomy.

Regarding the partnership, Miguel Romay, General Manager of GMV Satellite Navigation Systems, said: "We are thrilled to partner with u-blox for a common purpose: deliver a comprehensive safe positioning solution for the automotive industry. Based on our combined expertise and experience, we will provide a cost-effective and reliable solution for the current needs of automotive Tier 1s and OEMs worldwide."

u-blox's Head of Product Centers, Andreas Thiel, added: "For u-blox, this is a natural fit partnership; we are both committed to delivering high-performance and safe positioning solutions for the automotive industry. Based on our complementing products, we are excited to work with GMV and offer a comprehensive solution that provides next-gen safe positioning at best-in-class performance."

The collaboration between GMV and u-blox was forged at the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona 2023. The two companies will work hand in hand to integrate their respective technologies and provide a seamless solution for the needs of future automotive applications worldwide.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

ublox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com

About GMV

GMV is a privately owned technology business group founded in 1984 and trading on a worldwide scale in the following sectors: Space, Aeronautics, Defense and Security, Cybersecurity, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications and IT for government authorities and major corporations. Working with a staff of over 3,000, the company now runs subsidiaries in Spain, USA, Germany, France, Poland, Portugal, Romania, UK, The Netherlands, Belgium, Malaysia, and Colombia. 75% of its turnover comes from international projects on all five continents. www.gmv.com

GMV media contact:

Marta Jimeno / Marta del Pozo

Corporate Marketing and Communications

Ph.: + 34 91 807 21 00

marketing@gmv.com