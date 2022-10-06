Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.10.2022 09:00:08

u-blox AG: u-blox announces explorer kits for product designers needing centimeter-level positioning accuracy

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
u-blox AG: u-blox announces explorer kits for product designers needing centimeter-level positioning accuracy

06.10.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST

u-blox announces explorer kits for product designers needing centimeter-level positioning accuracy

Thalwil, Switzerland October 6, 2022 u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced new explorer kits to make it quicker and easier for engineers to design and evaluate products requiring centimeter-level positioning capabilities.

Set to launch in early 2023, the ready-to-use XPLR-HPG-1 and XPLR-HPG-2 solutions will for the first time combine u-bloxs unique offering across the key technologies required to achieve highly precise positioning. As well as an open MCU, theyll include high-precision GNSS (HPG) positioning with real-time kinematic (RTK), dead reckoning, cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® communications, and the necessary antennas. Crucially, the kits are designed to integrate seamlessly with complementary u-blox services, such as PointPerfect GNSS augmentation service, and the ubxlib software component.

The kits will assist engineers working in areas such as micromobility and low-speed robotics, helping them build, test and demonstrate early-stage proofs of concept more quickly, thereby supporting faster overall time-to-market.

Both explorer kits will include the full gamut of u-blox technology and software required. The modular XPLR-HPG-1 kit will be based around the wireless MCU in the u-blox NORA-W106, with its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE capabilities, and will give engineers flexibility to adjust their solutions to their precise needs, using MIKROE Click boards featuring a variety of u-blox modules. The kit will include three Click boards, which respectively incorporate the ZED-F9R high-precision RTK GNSS module, the LARA-R6001D LTE Cat 1 module (global coverage and with built-in MQTT client), and the NEO-D9S L-band correction data receiver module. Engineers can purchase others, based on their applications needs. The kits source code will include example software for the Espressif IoT Development Framework (ESP-IDF), based on ubxlib software components.

The compact XPLR-HPG-2, meanwhile, will deliver an integrated solution, incorporating the ZED-F9R high-precision RTK GNSS, LARA-R6001D LTE Cat 1 (with global coverage and built-in MQTT client) and NEO-D9S L-band correction data receiver modules, as well as the NINA-W106 with its MCU, Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi capabilities.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

ublox media contact:

Natacha Seitz
Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing
Mobile +41 76 436 0788
natacha.seitz@u-blox.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: info@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1457433

 
End of News EQS News Service

1457433  06.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457433&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu u-blox AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu u-blox AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

u-blox AG 73,80 0,00% u-blox AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Jobbericht: ATX volatil -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie herum. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert in Rot. Die Märkte in Asien zeigen am Freitag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen