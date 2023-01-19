|
u-blox AG: u-blox announces JODY-W4, the first automotive-grade module supporting Wi-Fi 6E technology and Bluetooth LE Audio functionalities
u-blox announces JODY-W4, the first automotive-grade module supporting Wi-Fi 6E technology and Bluetooth LE Audio functionalities
Thalwil, Switzerland January 19, 2023 u-blox (SIX:UBXN), has announced the ublox JODY-W4, an automotive-grade module incorporating Wi-Fi 6E technology and Bluetooth LE Audio functionality in all its variants.
The JODY-W4 design tackles the current Wi-Fi congestion problem, supports the latest infotainment audio systems demands, and performs well at higher temperatures. With its three antenna ports, compact size (13.8 x 19.8 x 2.5 mm), Infineon chipset (89570 / 89570B), and pin compatibility with other members of the u-blox JODY family, this ready-to-go solution is ideal for addressing multiple interface, cost, and complex design challenges.
JODY-W4 is a pioneering module that scales up the use of frequencies, encompassing not only 2.4 and 5 but also 6 GHz. The spread of the 6 GHz band opens the possibility to use additional high bandwidth channels, enabling the support of current and future connectivity needs.
This new module supports long-awaited Bluetooth LE Audio operation in automotive applications and features the latest Bluetooth low energy 5.3 version, which improves the audio experience, enables long-range support as well as compatibility with new accessories. It may also operate as a Wi-Fi DFS master with zero-wait, an advantageous function within areas like airports where the use of certain channels is restricted.
In response to market demands requesting operation temperatures higher than 85 °C, JODY-W4 variants work at ease even up to 105 °C, thus providing positioning flexibility in the car.
Following u-blox connecting vision, this module is a powerful asset to the automotive telematics, and infotainment industries. The module serves a variety of purposes including Telematics Control Units (TCU) for data collection from various sources, FOTA (firmware- over-the-air-updates) for ECUs (Engine Control Units), ignition off mode (keyless access through Bluetooth LE) as well as in-vehicle infotainment (hotspot access point, DVRs, and cameras connection via Wi-Fi, and processing audio data via Bluetooth). Furthermore, JODY-W4 may become the perfect ally in the factory automation process, facilitating communication during the vehicle production process, for instance.
About u-blox
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)
