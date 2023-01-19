u-blox AG: u-blox announces JODY-W4, the first automotive-grade module supporting Wi-Fi 6E technology and Bluetooth LE Audio functionalities

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox announces JODY-W4, the first automotive-grade module supporting Wi-Fi 6E technology and Bluetooth LE Audio functionalities



u-blox announces JODY-W4, the first automotive-grade module supporting Wi-Fi 6E technology and Bluetooth LE Audio functionalities

Thalwil, Switzerland January 19, 2023 u-blox (SIX:UBXN), has announced the ublox JODY-W4, an automotive-grade module incorporating Wi-Fi 6E technology and Bluetooth LE Audio functionality in all its variants.

The JODY-W4 design tackles the current Wi-Fi congestion problem, supports the latest infotainment audio systems demands, and performs well at higher temperatures. With its three antenna ports, compact size (13.8 x 19.8 x 2.5 mm), Infineon chipset (89570 / 89570B), and pin compatibility with other members of the u-blox JODY family, this ready-to-go solution is ideal for addressing multiple interface, cost, and complex design challenges.

JODY-W4 is a pioneering module that scales up the use of frequencies, encompassing not only 2.4 and 5 but also 6 GHz. The spread of the 6 GHz band opens the possibility to use additional high bandwidth channels, enabling the support of current and future connectivity needs.

This new module supports long-awaited Bluetooth LE Audio operation in automotive applications and features the latest Bluetooth low energy 5.3 version, which improves the audio experience, enables long-range support as well as compatibility with new accessories. It may also operate as a Wi-Fi DFS master with zero-wait, an advantageous function within areas like airports where the use of certain channels is restricted.

In response to market demands requesting operation temperatures higher than 85 °C, JODY-W4 variants work at ease even up to 105­ °C, thus providing positioning flexibility in the car.

Following u-blox connecting vision, this module is a powerful asset to the automotive telematics, and infotainment industries. The module serves a variety of purposes including Telematics Control Units (TCU) for data collection from various sources, FOTA (firmware- over-the-air-updates) for ECUs (Engine Control Units), ignition off mode (keyless access through Bluetooth LE) as well as in-vehicle infotainment (hotspot access point, DVRs, and cameras connection via Wi-Fi, and processing audio data via Bluetooth). Furthermore, JODY-W4 may become the perfect ally in the factory automation process, facilitating communication during the vehicle production process, for instance.

