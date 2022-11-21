|
21.11.2022 19:00:04
u-blox AG: u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|
u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Thalwil, Switzerland 21 November 2022 u-blox Holding AG (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today announces the results relating to the voting items of its 2022 Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, which was held on 21 November 2022 at the Companys headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland. Due to the continued risks associated with COVID-19 and based on the extension of the COVID-19 Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council, the 2022 Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting was held without the physical presence of shareholders, who had been able to exercise their rights and cast their votes through the independent proxy.
At the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, shareholders elected Ms. Elke Eckstein and Ms. Karin Sonnenmoser as independent board members. The elections of Ms. Eckstein and Ms. Sonnenmoser ensures that the board consists of a vast majority of non-executive members, has relevant expertise and capacity and are an indication of its strong commitment to continue complying with and promote gender diversity.
After the elections, the board of directors constituted itself and the following committees were appointed:
The minutes in German language of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting will be posted on the companys website within one week.
Financial Calendar
Full Year Results 2022: 10 March 2023
Annual General Meeting: 19 April 2023
About ublox
ublox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, ublox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and costeffectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.ublox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube
ublox investor relations contacts:
Switzerland and Europe:
Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG
US:
Lena Cati, c/o The Equity Group Inc.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|info@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1492923
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1492923 21.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu u-blox AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19:00
|u-blox AG: u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (EQS Group)
|
21.10.22
|u-blox AG: u-blox reports record 9M 2022 revenues (EQS Group)
|
21.10.22
|u-blox AG: u-blox Board of Directors nominates two new members (EQS Group)
|
11.10.22
|u-blox AG: Ricoh chooses u-blox GNSS expertise for its new 360-degree camera (EQS Group)
|
06.10.22
|u-blox AG: u-blox announces explorer kits for product designers needing centimeter-level positioning accuracy (EQS Group)
|
19.08.22
|u-blox AG: u-blox reports first half 2022 financial results (EQS Group)
|
19.08.22
|u-blox AG: u-blox veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2022 (EQS Group)
|
19.08.22
|u-blox AG: u-blox veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2022 (EQS Group)