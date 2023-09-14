14.09.2023 09:00:05

u-blox AG: u-blox introduces its newest dual-band GNSS module, optimal for meter-level position accuracy in urban environments

Thalwil, Switzerland September 14, 2023 u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the u-blox  NEO-F10N, its latest positioning module. This module is based on the well-known u-blox NEO form factor and is equipped with u-blox F10 dual-band GNSS technology. It supports L1/L5 GNSS bands from multiple constellations (including NavIC) to provide solid meter-level position accuracy in urban areas. Its firmware is upgradeable and highly configurable to support a wealth of use cases, such as the vehicle aftermarket telematics and micromobility markets or industrial applications requiring meter-level position accuracy.

 

Thanks to its enhanced resilience against multipath interference, the u-blox NEO-F10N improves position accuracy in urban environments. Leveraging signals from both the L1 and L5 bands, this module achieves significantly better accuracy than using the L1 band alone. While receivers equipped with L1 band support can determine the road a vehicle travels on, those incorporating both L1 and L5 bands can even discern the specific side of the road.

 

Users currently employing receivers based on modules like the u-blox NEO-M8 and NEO-M9 can seamlessly migrate to the new NEO-F10N generation. The module enhances accuracy, reduces power consumption, and offers an alternative solution to customers who do not want to deploy DR (dead reckoning) set-ups.

 

With the RF front end offering double SAW filter and low-noise amplifiers (LNA), the u-blox NEO-F10N ensures exceptional immunity to out-of-band RF interference, making it particularly suitable for applications with nearby cellular modems, says Bernd Heidtmann, Product Manager, Product Strategy for Standard Precision GNSS, at u-blox.

 

u-blox also introduces the new ANN-MB5 L1/L5 antenna together with the u-blox NEO-F10N to strengthen u-bloxs F10 dual-band solution. This tailored antenna offers customers an easy and reliable option for meter-level applications that require multi-band and multi-constellation support, even in challenging environments.

 

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

u-blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com 


