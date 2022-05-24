+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 09:00:08

u-blox AG: u-blox launches worlds smallest LTE Cat 4 module with global coverage and 2G/3G fallback

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
u-blox AG: u-blox launches worlds smallest LTE Cat 4 module with global coverage and 2G/3G fallback

24.05.2022 / 09:00

Press Release

u-blox launches worlds smallest LTE Cat 4 module with global coverage and 2G/3G fallback

The LARA-L6 is a perfect fit for demanding size-constrained applications including video surveillance, dashcams, high-end telematics, gateways and routers, and connected health devices.

Thalwil, Switzerland May 24, 2022 u-blox (SIX:UBXN, OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the u-blox LARA-L6 LTE Cat 4 cellular module. The smallest of its kind to offer truly global coverage and 2G/3G fallback, LARA-L6 combines high data throughput and native support for external u-blox GNSS receivers with a full set of security features. LARA-L6 is a perfect fit for demanding size-constrained applications such video surveillance, dashcams, high-end telematics, gateways and routers, and eHealth devices.

The u-blox LARA-L6 module, which delivers download data rates of 150 Mbps and upload data rates of 50 Mbps, renews the companys LTE Cat 4 portfolio and offers a successor to the u-blox TOBY-L2 module series.

Simplified logistics and shortened time to market

Measuring only 24 x 26 x 2.6 mm, LARA-L6 is available in two variants: a global one, the LARA-L6004, and a North American one, the LARA-L6404. LARA-L6 is pin/pad compatible with all the u-blox LARA and SARA form factors, giving customers the flexibility to design a single PCB able to support different u-blox technologies with minimum hardware and software development effort. LARA-L6 comes with the most relevant regulatory and MNO certifications, which greatly simplifies logistic management for worldwide deployment.

LARA-L6 supports a comprehensive set of security features including a root of trust, secure boot, and secure updates. Regular maintenance releases ensure that security is always up to date, keeping end devices running and protecting them from attacks. Moreover, LARA-L6 supports u-bloxs IoT Security-as-a-Service offering, which includes design security, end-to-end security, and access control services, which are all available from the Thingstream service delivery platform.

Seamless integration with u-blox GNSS receivers

To streamline the development of IoT solutions that require satellite-based positioning, such as tracking and telematics devices, LARA-L6 is designed to integrate seamlessly with u-blox GNSS receivers, offering superior positioning performance over competing solutions with onboard GNSS receivers. Bundling the LARA-L6 with u-blox GNSS receivers is simplified thanks to native support for GNSS AT commands used to manage u-blox positioning modules and chipsets.

At u-blox, we understand that customers need compact, flexible, and secure solutions that simplify the complex logistics of product development for global applications. As the smallest globally certified LTE Cat 4 module on the market, LARA-L6 is a clear fit for size-constrained solutions demanding robust security, integration with positioning solutions, and flexibility to adapt designs to use-case specific data rate requirements, says Drazen Drinic, Product Manager, Product Center Cellular, at u-blox.

Engineering samples of the LARA-L6 will be available in Q2, 2022.

About u-blox
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

ublox media contact:
Natacha Seitz
Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing
Mobile +41 76 436 0788
natacha.seitz@u-blox.com


End of Media Release
