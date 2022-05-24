|
u-blox AG: u-blox launches worlds smallest LTE Cat 4 module with global coverage and 2G/3G fallback
u-blox AG
u-blox launches worlds smallest LTE Cat 4 module with global coverage and 2G/3G fallback
The LARA-L6 is a perfect fit for demanding size-constrained applications including video surveillance, dashcams, high-end telematics, gateways and routers, and connected health devices.
Thalwil, Switzerland May 24, 2022 u-blox (SIX:UBXN, OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the u-blox LARA-L6 LTE Cat 4 cellular module. The smallest of its kind to offer truly global coverage and 2G/3G fallback, LARA-L6 combines high data throughput and native support for external u-blox GNSS receivers with a full set of security features. LARA-L6 is a perfect fit for demanding size-constrained applications such video surveillance, dashcams, high-end telematics, gateways and routers, and eHealth devices.
The u-blox LARA-L6 module, which delivers download data rates of 150 Mbps and upload data rates of 50 Mbps, renews the companys LTE Cat 4 portfolio and offers a successor to the u-blox TOBY-L2 module series.
Simplified logistics and shortened time to market
Measuring only 24 x 26 x 2.6 mm, LARA-L6 is available in two variants: a global one, the LARA-L6004, and a North American one, the LARA-L6404. LARA-L6 is pin/pad compatible with all the u-blox LARA and SARA form factors, giving customers the flexibility to design a single PCB able to support different u-blox technologies with minimum hardware and software development effort. LARA-L6 comes with the most relevant regulatory and MNO certifications, which greatly simplifies logistic management for worldwide deployment.
LARA-L6 supports a comprehensive set of security features including a root of trust, secure boot, and secure updates. Regular maintenance releases ensure that security is always up to date, keeping end devices running and protecting them from attacks. Moreover, LARA-L6 supports u-bloxs IoT Security-as-a-Service offering, which includes design security, end-to-end security, and access control services, which are all available from the Thingstream service delivery platform.
Seamless integration with u-blox GNSS receivers
To streamline the development of IoT solutions that require satellite-based positioning, such as tracking and telematics devices, LARA-L6 is designed to integrate seamlessly with u-blox GNSS receivers, offering superior positioning performance over competing solutions with onboard GNSS receivers. Bundling the LARA-L6 with u-blox GNSS receivers is simplified thanks to native support for GNSS AT commands used to manage u-blox positioning modules and chipsets.
At u-blox, we understand that customers need compact, flexible, and secure solutions that simplify the complex logistics of product development for global applications. As the smallest globally certified LTE Cat 4 module on the market, LARA-L6 is a clear fit for size-constrained solutions demanding robust security, integration with positioning solutions, and flexibility to adapt designs to use-case specific data rate requirements, says Drazen Drinic, Product Manager, Product Center Cellular, at u-blox.
Engineering samples of the LARA-L6 will be available in Q2, 2022.
About u-blox
