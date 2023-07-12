|
12.07.2023 07:00:28
u-blox AG: u-blox reports first half 2023 revenue growth of 13% compared to the prior year period
u-blox AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
u-blox reports first half 2023 revenue growth of 13% compared to the prior year period
Thalwil, Switzerland 12 July 2023 u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, today announced its preliminary (unaudited) revenues for the first half (1H) period ended 30 June 2023.
Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, stated, The revenue growth in the first half of 2023 is in line with the guidance we provided back in March. Thanks to our sound technological capabilities and our strong customer relations, we grew in our automotive and industrial target markets. In the first half of 2023, growth was mainly driven by APAC and EMEA while the Americas region was contracting compared to the first half of 2022. Design-win activities for our structural growth drivers in automotive and industrial target applications have increased remarkably, securing our long-term growth.
Additional first half 2023 financial and operational highlights
Upcoming events
About u-blox
u-blox (SIX: UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Its smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)
Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox, Instagram, and YouTube
Disclaimer
This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the u-blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Groups products, the potential for the Groups products to become obsolete, the Groups ability to defend its intellectual property, the Groups ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Groups ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Groups ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u-blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
End of Inside Information
