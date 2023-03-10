|
u-blox AG: u-blox reports full-year 2022 financial results
u-blox AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
u-blox reports full-year 2022 financial results
2022 marked a record year in terms of revenue and profitability. The year ended with revenue of CHF 624 million, adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.2%, EPS (adjusted) of CHF 15.65 and cash and cash equivalents of CHF 137.7 million.
2023 guidance: revenue growth expected to be between 6% and 16% and adjusted EBITDA margin between 21% and 24%.
Dividend proposal: a dividend payment of CHF 2.00 per share, 54% higher than 2021, will be proposed to the annual meeting of shareholders on 19 April 2023.
Thalwil, Switzerland 10 March 2023 u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a leading provider of positioning and wireless connectivity semiconductor solutions, today announced its financial results for the full year 2022. As announced on 11 January 2023, the company achieved record revenue of CHF 624 million. EBITDA and EBIT margins slightly exceeded guided numbers, reflecting strong demand across all regions and industrial and automotive target markets.
2022 was an exceptionally strong year for u-blox. Our revenue grew considerably and we achieved a strong level of profitability and cash-flow. During the year, several key customers successfully ramped up promising new product offerings using our solutions. These results confirm the successful implementation of our innovation strategy which is focused on industrial and automotive target markets. Our ability to continuously provide customers with innovative, reliable and easy to implement solutions should fuel our future growth, said Stephan Zizala, u-bloxs Chief Executive Officer.
Financial highlights for 2022
(All comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted)
Business Highlights for 2022
New products
Demand was fueled by long-term investments in R&D materializing in strongly ramping up of customer projects. Also in 2022, u-blox launched numerous innovative products, which greatly enhanced solution capabilities for our customers and are expected to contribute to future growth. Some of these product launches are listed below:
Partnerships
We continuously partner with customers to create or co-develop innovative solutions and complement our internal capabilities with third-party partnerships. During 2022, u-blox entered into several partnerships, including:
Financial Overview
During 2022, u-blox generated revenues of CHF 623.9 million, EBITDA (adjusted) of CHF 169.9 million and an EBIT (adjusted) of CHF 131.3 million. Revenues in all regions were higher in 2022 compared to the previous year, reflecting strong and broad-based expansion of overall demand for existing and new products and solutions. In particular, the automotive and industrial end markets exhibited robust year-over-year growth. Revenues benefited from increased USD/CHF exchange rates. At 2021 exchange rates, revenue growth would have been 47%.
Revenues by region:
All regions contributed to the encouraging business expansion, with APAC showing the strongest increase.
Revenues by segment:
Adjusted gross profit reached CHF 307.2 million in 2022 from CHF 193.9 million in 2021, resulting in an adjusted gross profit margin of 49.2% (2021: 46.8%). The gross margin benefitted from u-blox active shift of the product mix to higher-end products, price increases, positive scale effects and cost improvement measures.
Adjusted operating expenses, which include R&D, Sales, General & Administration (SG&A) expenses, totaled CHF 177.9 million for 2022, compared to CHF 163.9 million in 2021. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 28.5% of total revenue compared to 39.6% the year before.
R&D expenses (adjusted) increased only slightly to CHF 106.3 million in 2022 compared to
Sales, General & Administration (SG&A) expenses (adjusted) in 2022 were CHF 71.6 million, an increase compared to CHF 61.7 million in the previous year, while as a percentage of revenue SG&A expenses (adjusted) decreased to 11.5% in 2022 compared to 14.9% in 2021. SG&A expenses increased due to the fast-growing business.
Share based payment expenses recognized according to IFRS in 2022 were CHF 4.4 million compared to CHF 3.3 million in 2021.
Financial costs of CHF 2.1 million (2021: CHF 6.9 million) consisted primarily of the interest of the outstanding bond and the interest accounted for financial leases under IFRS-16. The share of loss of equity-accounted investees net of tax was CHF 0.2 million in 2022 (2021: CHF 1.8 million).
Net profit (adjusted) before minority interests went up to CHF 109.0 million, compared to CHF 22.9 million in the previous year. EPS (adjusted) in 2022 increased to CHF 15.65 per share compared to CHF 3.30 per share in 2021.
Net cash generated from operating activities
Cash from operating activities further increased to CHF 117.3 million in 2022, compared to
Investing Activities
Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets totaled CHF 51.0 million for 2022, compared to CHF 43.1 million in 2021. Free cash flow (before acquisitions) was CHF 66.2 million, compared to CHF 56.0 million in 2021.
Financial Position
At 31 December 2022, u-blox had a solid balance sheet with an equity ratio of 61.6%. Cash and cash equivalents totaled CHF 137.7 million as of 31 December 2022, compared to CHF 83.7 million as of 31 December 2021.
With regard to this strong financial position and the positive outlook, the Board of Directors plans to propose to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 19 April 2023, a dividend payment of CHF 2.00 per share. This is an increase of 54% and underlines u-blox positioning as an attractive growth stock.
Outlook
The strong orderbook at year-end provides good visibility into 2023. Revenue growth in 2023 is expected to continue at more normalized rates which are in line with our historical average rates while EBITDA (adjusted) and EBIT (adjusted) margins are expected to remain on an elevated level compared with our historic results.
1) Exchange rate assumptions for 2023: USD: 0.98, EUR: 0.99, GBP: 1.18
Ad Hoc press release with tables
Webcast details
Stephan Zizala, CEO, and Roland Jud, CFO, will host a press conference and webcast with analysts and investors, 10 March, 2023, at 14:00 CET.
Registration Link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/ublox-2023-fy
The archived version of the webcast will be available at u-blox website:
https://www.u-blox.com/en/presentations
About u-blox
ublox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial and consumer markets. Its smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules and secure data services and connectivity, ublox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and costeffectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia and the USA. (www.ublox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox, Instagram and YouTube
Financial calendar
Three-month 2023 revenue:12 April 2023
Annual General Meeting: 19 April 2023
Six-month 2023 revenue: 12 July 2023
Half-year 2023 results: 18 August 2023
Nine-month 2023 revenue: 11 October 2023
Disclaimer
This press release is published in German and English. Should the German translation differ from the English original, the English version is binding.
End of Inside Information
