22.11.2022 07:00:10
u-blox AG: u-blox to host Capital Markets Day
u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
At todays event, the extended u-blox management team, including the incoming CEO Stephan Zizala, will be providing an update on the companys business model, strategic focus, go-to-market strategy, R&D initiatives and current market assessment. In addition, there will be guest speaker contributions from three customers.
Thalwil, Switzerland 22 November 2022 u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today is hosting its annual Capital Markets Day for analysts, investors and the media. During the program, which will be webcast live, the extended u-blox management team will provide updates on the companys strategic initiatives, solutions and services, markets and growth drivers, R&D and other operational and financial highlights. There will also be contributions by guest speakers from Digi-Key, Tractive and Nofence.
Todays Capital Markets Day will start at 14.00 CET (8:00 AM ET)
During the event, which will take place at Seminarhotel Bocken in Horgen, Switzerland, management will conduct a series of formal presentations, followed by question-and-answer sessions. The meeting can also be followed via the live webcast or via conference call. The slide presentation and webcast will be accessible via the Investors section of the companys website.
Webcast details
Pre-registration: Link
Conference Call
Participants may call the following numbers, 10-15 minutes before the conference call:
Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
About ublox
ublox (SIX: UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, ublox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and costeffectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube
u-blox investor relations contacts:
Switzerland and Europe:
Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG
Phone: +41 79 410 81 88
Email: doris.rudischhauser@u-blox.com
US:
Lena Cati, c/o The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: +1 (212) 836-9611
Email: lcati@equityny.com
